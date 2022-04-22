Rain was much more of an annoyance to the west yesterday, where showers persisted into the early afternoon. More to the east, you wouldn’t have been able to tell there was any rain out there, with just cloud cover lingering around into the night. Those clouds and rain showers have completely cleared out overnight as high pressure settles in, and this is leading to some locally dense fog along and west of I-81 in areas where it rained yesterday. Take it slow out there just in case, but this fog should dissipate by mid-morning, and then it’s going to be a gorgeous end to the workweek. Partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70’s can be expected. Similarly mild conditions will be back in play tonight under a light east wind, with lows in the 50’s.

There will be a frontal boundary wavering over the area all weekend long, but this front will be much too weak to produce much other than a few sprinkles in the mountains on Saturday. One other thing it will do is produce a bit of an onshore flow. This means that while most of us will hit the 70’s again tomorrow, near the coastline it’s likely to stay a bit cooler in the 60’s. We’ll shake this onshore flow into Sunday as that frontal boundary heads north for the last time as a warm front, giving us widespread 80’s to wrap up the weekend, our warmest day in quite a while.

This warmer air will be sticking around on Monday, even as clouds begin to increase with a cold front and storm system approaching from the west. We’ll stay dry for almost the entire day, but a few showers may pop up late Monday evening into Monday night. Tuesday will be the soggiest day of the forecast, with rain and possibly a few storms as the cold front passes by. Much cooler air will be returning for the middle and end of next week behind the front, with highs only in the 50’s Wednesday despite sunshine making a return. We should jump back into the 60’s under mostly sunny skies Thursday, but we’ll be watching for a few potential disturbances and more cool, unsettled weather toward the start of May.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great start to the weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 74 (69-79)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light E, Low: 51 (47-54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures near the coast. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 72 (66-75), Low: 53 (50-56)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.