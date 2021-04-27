Jumping up into the 80’s as our warm stretch begins

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, much warmer. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 83 (79-86)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, fairly mild. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 59 (57-62)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, staying very warm. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 86 (82-89), Low: 64 (61-66)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was an absolutely gorgeous start to the week, with a little chill to the air giving way to lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions by the afternoon. The moon shined down brightly across the area overnight, and this morning we’ll be waking up to lots of sunshine once again. After a fairly cool start, temperatures are set to make a massive jump as southerly flow really gets going. Highs this afternoon will make it to the lower 80’s, though humidity should at least stay low. Mild conditions hold steady overnight, as this time around low temperatures will barely drop into the upper 50’s in most spots.

This surge of warmth reaches its peak tomorrow, as a storm system over the Midwest continues to churn southerly air into the area. With this storm system beginning to move east, there will be a slight uptick in cloud cover, but otherwise, it will be dry. High temperatures will push toward record-breaking status, but we’ll likely fall just short in the middle and upper 80’s. Isolated showers start to move in over the Allegheny Highlands Wednesday night, with more scattered showers and storms then being possible across the entire area Thursday. Despite more clouds and some cooling rainfall, temperatures are still going to be in the lower 80’s.

Finally, a cold front and a bit of cooler air will be arriving on Friday with scattered showers also still lingering around. The main question is how much additional rain could fall, as models are having a tough time picking up on an area of low pressure well to the south. If this feature is able to shoot north in time, it could bring extra moisture and give us a much more soaking rain. If it stays south, we’ll have very limited shower activity on Friday. Certainly something to watch, but as mentioned above, we’ll be back down to slightly below normal temperatures as the weekend kicks off. It will still be sunny and beautiful Saturday and Sunday, with a quick rebound back into the 70’s as well to end the weekend and head into next week.

Meteorologist Damon Matson