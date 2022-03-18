Friday: Early fog dissipates, followed by sunshine giving way to clouds late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 74 (71-77)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. Winds: S 10-20 mph, Low: 58 (55-60)

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and a rumble of thunder or two possible. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph, High: 72 (70-76), Low: 46 (41-49)

1st Day of Spring: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

In the wake of yesterday’s rainfall, temperatures remained mild overnight, with calm winds and clear skies as well. This has led to quite a good deal of fog development this morning, with some locations seeing very dense fog that is reducing visibility to less than a mile. Take it slow out there as you start your day, as this fog could linger all the way into the mid-morning hours before dissipating. After the fog is gone, we’ll see sunshine as temperatures jump all the way into the 70’s. With an area of quick-moving high pressure jetting off to the east by this afternoon, clouds will quickly return into tonight as a storm system moves toward the Great Lakes. Given that the center of this storm won’t be all that close to the area, we’ll only see isolated showers while staying very mild tonight.

The chance for isolated showers continues tomorrow, though most of the day will be dry. Temperatures remain very warm until the cold front of this system arrives, and once it does it will turn quite breezy. The strongest dynamics and best ingredients for more intense rainfall will be displaced to the north, but it isn’t out of the question for a rumble of thunder or two with some of the isolated showers through Saturday afternoon. Clouds mostly clear out Saturday night, except for lingering mountain showers into Sunday morning. It will be slightly cooler for the 1st Day of Spring, but temperatures will still end up near 60 degrees, which is still above average for this time of year.

Conditions will be staying sunny and dry while also trending in a warmer direction into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Another strong, slow-moving low will be slowly inching eastward across the country by mid-week, and rain will be back in the forecast for next Wednesday. This precipitation will start as just light showers, slowly turning into a steadier rain that will continue into Thursday and give many of us a healthy dose of rainfall that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Have a fantastic weekend and enjoy the start of spring!

Meteorologist Damon Matson