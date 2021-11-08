Jumping all the way into the 60’s this afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 65 (62-68)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 43 (39-46)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light WNW, High: 67 (64-70), Low: 45 (41-48)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

How about that amazing fall weekend? The last couple of days couldn’t have been any more classic early November, as we enjoyed a lot of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions. We did see a slight uptick in the warmth yesterday, and we really turn that dial up today. High pressure will remain anchored over the eastern half of the country, and under even more sunshine we’ll jump all the way into the middle 60’s. As this same high slides off to our east later tonight and into Tuesday, even our overnight lows will stay up, as lows only drop into the 40’s tonight.

Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the week, since we’ll have the most sunshine and little else changing just yet. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s, with a few spots hitting the 70’s. On Wednesday, a very weak and moisture-starved cold front will drop out of Canada, just throwing a few more clouds our way while it stays warm. Thursday will continue this rather long dry stretch we’ve had of late, but the next storm system will certainly be knocking on the door. Even though showers will likely hold off until Thursday night, expect plenty of clouds to roll in on Veterans Day.

While it’s just about a near-guarantee for Friday to be a soggy one, the models have been wavering a good bit as to how much rain we see, as well as how long this storm system lingers around into the upcoming weekend. The most recent trends have favored a more progressive system, which would mean conditions will dry out decently quick for Saturday and Sunday. Expect a few spotty showers to start the weekend, but then sunshine will return near the end of it. The other big change will be an end to the recent warmth, as temperatures fall a solid 10-20 degrees with highs right around 50 degrees by Sunday.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson