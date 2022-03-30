FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In the last couple of days we’ve seen a flip flop in our weather and we caught up with residents in western Maryland.

“It’s been nuts. I am not a big fan of the cold, and I keep getting upset about these really nice warm days, and then I have to throw on all my winter stuff,” Kaitlyn Makers said.

We took a trip to Frederick Maryland and asked a few people how they felt about the constant change in weather. Everyone that we bumped into had the same answer.

“It’s kinda bumming and whack,” Xavier Rollins said.

Kristyne Fishman said she was born and raised in Maryland and doesn’t recall seeing a big change in weather like we had this past week as a child.

“I don’t remember this as a child, I don’t remember it being hot-cold, hot-cold, hot-cold,” Fishman continued.

Xavier Rollins said even though spring has sprung he was prepared for winter to throw some last cold at us.

“I kinda already knew I still have a bunch of my puffer jackets that are still waiting to be worn,” Rollins stated.

And they tell WDVM they are waiting for warmer weather to stay stick around.

“Mentally I love the warmth I love the longer days. I am trying to savor spring as much as I can because once it gets too hot then I want it to be fall again.”

