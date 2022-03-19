Clouds will build late in the morning, with a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Saturday may be our last day of 70-degree weather for a little while as temperatures cool back down closer to the average for this time of year.

While not all of us will see rain Saturday, more of us will see a better chance of precipitation as we head into the middle of next week. Wednesday, another system comes to bring us a better chance of rain. Highs Wednesday will only be in the 50s. We rebound into the 60s Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Cooler with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen