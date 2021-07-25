Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk of severe weather. This means that a few of the showers popping up this afternoon and early evening may warn severe with high winds. Rains may put out a quarter to a half-inch of those who are lucky, but those who see heavier storms could see 1-2 inches of rain. There may be some that may not see a drop of rain.

Another chance of rain will come Thursday, but sunnier skies will come in for Tuesday and Wednesday until then. A heatwave is possible this week with forecasted high temperatures in the 90s for at least three days. Hopefully, the heat and humidity will not be as bad as what we saw last week, but we may have to watch for poorer air quality Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few pop-up thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a mere chance of pop-up showers. Most will stay dry. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies will highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: A stray shower early, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen