Isolated pop-up today, few scattered storms Monday

A marginal risk of severe weather is possible Sunday with a few pop-up thundershowers. Many of us will remain dry, similar to yesterday, but more heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While the DC metro avoids a heatwave this weekend, folks in Charlottesville are not as lucky. High there yesterday were in the 90s, and they can expect 90s again today and tomorrow.

While we remain below the heatwave threshold, temperatures will be hot and muggy both Sunday and Monday, which could limit the amount of rainfall falling in a few areas. Showers and storms will be a bit more scattered in nature. More showers and storms will be possible Monday than Sunday. Tuesday, however, will come with more widespread showers and storms as temperatures will be ripe for soaking showers. Highs will only be in the 70s and 80s then.

We cool down below the average Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Sunshine returns midweek onward. A cloud or two may pop late week and into the weekend to deliver us another chance of shower and storm activity with highs only in the mid to upper 80s, which is close to the average for this time of year. Climate models suggest more below-average temperatures after warming back up and having rain sometime next weekend and into the following week. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with an off chance of an isolated pop-up storm. One could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: A few more scattered storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Widespread rainfall with a few storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an off chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a super Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen