Is fall weather here to stay?

Cool and crisp fall temperatures are back in the spotlight for now, but highs will rise back again later this workweek. After seeing a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall Saturday, Sunday will be dry with highs only in the middle 60s.

While we have cool fall temperatures around for the next day or two, temperatures will again rise 10 degrees above average by Thursday. Thankfully, another cold front will pass through the region late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will once again return to the season’s average just in time for next weekend.

Any shower activity this week will be generally light. Still, the latest climate model suggests slightly wetter than average conditions over the next few weeks as we end the month of October. Hopefully, the rains will lead us to a few more crisp fall days.

Temperatures rise back above average mid to late week before cooling off again next weekend. Fall may be around to stay.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly clear. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Clouds build late while temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy after an early morning sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: Gradually clearing out to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen