Icy conditions possible north of I-70, drying out this afternoon

Friday: Cloudy with AM freezing rain/sleet to the north, with just plain rain to the south. Drier conditions, breezy, and getting colder this PM. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 37 (33-42)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Low: 20 (17-22)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 30 (27-33), Low: 17 (13-20)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s been downright soggy over the last 24 hours, as the rain that began yesterday morning hasn’t really let up much all the way into this morning. A surge of warmth has accompanied the rain last night, with temperatures into the 50’s and 60’s for some. This isn’t going to last though, as it’s already getting colder over the mountains. This will begin to lead to a transition over to freezing rain for southern PA, northern MD, and the Eastern Panhandle where the colder air will get more of a hold and icy conditions could make things very difficult out there. We’re not expecting any major ice accumulations, but even a light glaze could cause issues. Those to the south, in northern Virginia and central/southern MD, will just see plain rain.

Either way, we will all see drier conditions return this afternoon as this storm system heads out. In its wake, it will remain breezy and colder air will make a return tonight. Overnight lows will be down into the teens and 20’s with wind chills even colder. We continue to see a blustery and chilly setup for Saturday, but sunshine will be out in abundance to start the weekend and it will stay that way all weekend long. Once this surge of colder air runs its course on Saturday, we’ll start to moderate back toward average as well on Sunday.

More good news is in store for the long-term portion of the forecast, as the overall pattern favors quiet conditions. Areas of high pressure will stick around, with weak disturbances passing nearby but not close enough to produce much more than cloud cover. One of these cloudier days will be Monday with a system off the East Coast, but we’ll still be up into the 40’s. Tuesday will feature a few degree temperature drop behind this system, but it’s not going to be that noticeable. Tranquil and mild conditions look to continue straight into next Thursday.

Watch for ice out there and have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson