Friday: Cloudy with freezing rain quickly switching to scattered AM rain showers, then clearing and turning gusty this PM. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 52 (48-54)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (24-30)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 42 (38-45), Low: 28 (24-31)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re waking up to quite the icy mess across the area this morning, to varying degrees depending on the exact location you’re reading this from of course. Sleet and freezing rain began early last night, pushing north through the night. We still have a few batches of freezing rain out there, but we’re already seeing a transition over to rain as temperatures warm up. That will continue to take place, with these rain showers even heading out by lunchtime. The prime concern we have later is going to be the wind. Gusty west-northwest winds will kick up and hit about 30-40 mph at times, especially in the mountains. Where ice has accumulated the most, this could lead to downed trees and power lines, and possibly some power outages. So, just take caution into this evening, as all the wind should end, and it will be a calm Friday night.

Seasonably cooler air will stick around for Saturday as high pressure begins to settle in nearby. We’ll have a pretty pleasant weekend as a result, with a good mix of sunshine and cloud cover into Sunday, and we should even warm back up into the 50’s. There will be a clipper system passing nearby to the north by Sunday night, but this won’t produce any precipitation outside of a few mountain flurries. One thing this system will do is drop our temperatures a bit yet again into Monday. Expect highs just slightly below average to start next week, in the upper 30’s.

All in all, next week is going to be incredibly quiet, dry, and not all that cold. We’ll continue to see weak clipper systems pass nearby on occasion, but once again all these will do is impact our temperatures. After the chilly conditions expected Monday, we’re generally going to be on a warming trend straight into next Thursday. Those clipper systems I mentioned above will keep this from being a large scale, fast-moving surge of warmth, but we should head back into the 50’s with our high temperatures with lows hanging out around freezing each day.

Watch for those icy spots this morning and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson