UPDATE: Ice threat extends into DC metro area

The early afternoon continues with the Weather Service extending the ICE STORM WARNING into the DC metro area.

The threat for ice continues to extend into the region late Saturday morning. More areas could see the potential for ice this afternoon and evening. Winter weather alerts expire as late as Sunday morning.

Now . . .

The Weather Service extends the Ice Storm Warning into the DC metro area. Up to three-tenths of an inch of ice possible in pockets of freezing rains in and around our nation’s capital and surrounding jurisdictions. The alert continues overnight into Sunday morning at 7 o’clock.

Impending weather also closes mass vaccination site at Six Flag America located in Prince George’s County near the Woodmore, Md. north of Upper Marlboro.

The Maryland Department of Health says, “[p]atients whose appointments have been affected [Saturday] will be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day.” Patients will not have to take any action.

The National Weather Service extended the Winter Storm Warning to include the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge south of Front Royal, Va, earlier this Saturday. The high mountain ridge could see impacts of ice and sleet. Freezing rain amounts will be around a quarter of an inch with a light layer of sleet possible late Saturday morning into the afternoon and evening hours.

The Weather Service in Sterling also included Garrett County in the Winter Weather Advisory. A light coating of ice and sleet are possible this afternoon. Areas in the high Alleghenies will see their advisory end this evening.

New coming next week . . .

The latest weather models suggest less snow and more sleet and freezing rain Monday and Tuesday; Thursday starts as sleet and freezing rain but turns into all rain late Friday morning. Be sure to join Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro for the latest forecast on WDVM Live at 6 and 10 Saturday evening.