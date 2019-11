With clouds rolling, it won’t be as cold as last night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! WITH HIGH-PRESSURE EAST OF THE AREA, A SOUTHERLY WIND IS DEVELOPING, AND TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB A FEW DEGREES HIGHER THAN YESTERDAY. TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE; AS A RESULT, A FEW SPOTS HAVE A LOW-END CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND. THE NORTHWESTERN EDGE OF THESE SHOWERS IS EXPECTED TO BE RATHER SHARP, SO MOST OF THE FORECAST AREA IS EXPECTED TO STAY DRY. LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID 40S.

THERE MAY BE A FEW LEFTOVER TUESDAY MORNING SHOWERS, OTHERWISE, THE DAY WILL BECOME PARTLY CLOUDY AND STAY DRY. HIGHS TUESDAY AFTERNOON ARE LOOKING TO RANGE BETWEEN 56 AND 64 DEGREES AND UNDER HIGH PRESSURE FOR TUESDAY NIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP DOWN TO NEAR AND AROUND FREEZING! WEDNESDAY WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID 50S, BEFORE A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT, BRINGING MORE CLOUDS TO THE AREA. OUR NEXT FRONTAL BOUNDARY AND ASSOCIATED TROUGH WILL HEAD EASTWARD AND IMPACT THE REGION BY LATE THURSDAY, SPREADING LIGHT RAIN NORTHEAST INTO OUR AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING BEFORE EXITING EARLY FRIDAY. THE LATEST COMPUTER MODELS SHOW THE RAIN ENDING BEFORE THE REALLY COLD AIR MOVES INTO THE REGION, MAKING THE SUPPORT FOR FRIDAY SNOW SHOWERS, VERY LOW. STILL, PLAN ACCORDINGLY IF YOU HAVE ANY FRIDAY PLANS AS SOME MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS ARE A POSSIBILITY. THE WEEKEND LOOKS PRETTY GOOD OVERALL, BUT WE’LL NEED TO MONITOR ANOTHER APPROACHING FRONT FOR THE START OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOWS: 38-43. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH SHOWERS LIKELY BY THE EVENING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND COLD. FEW MOUNTAIN AM SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!