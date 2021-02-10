Wintry precipitation with us in one form or another into Friday

Wednesday: Overcast skies with snow showers arriving in the evening. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 35 (30-38)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow to the north and more of a wintry mix to the south. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (27-32)

Thursday: Cloudy with leftover mixed precipitation through the AM, a quiet break through the PM, then light snow showers returning around sunset. Winds: NE 8-12 mph, High: 32 (29-34), Low: 26 (23-30)

Friday: Cloudy with lingering AM snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a wintry mix, mainly falling in the PM. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM mixed showers. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the teens.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our lack of precipitation late yesterday and last night is looking like the longest stretch of quiet weather we’re going to get for the next couple of days. That is the good news for everyone this morning and most of today, it will just be very cloudy but precipitation-free. Several changes have occurred with this upcoming system, starting with the first wave of precipitation tonight. Light snow showers will arrive this evening, and continue for northern locations all night. Back to the south, mainly across Northern Virginia and near DC, more mixed precipitation is now expected. Despite the lack of snow to the south, conditions will still be fairly messy for commuters Thursday morning. To the north, expect to see around 2-4” by the start of the day tomorrow.

A break in the precipitation is expected the rest of Thursday morning into the afternoon before things ramp back up again Thursday evening. This second round of precipitation will be all snow, as colder air should be in place. The steadiest band of snow is likely to set up well to the south though, mainly across central VA. This will leave most of us with some light snow showers, very much limiting how much snow is seen into Friday morning. Between these two bouts of snowfall, most of the area should only pick up 3-5” on average, with slightly higher totals into the mountains. Outside of some lingering flakes Friday morning, we’ll have another brief dry period the rest of the day Friday.

We’re not stopping with the unsettled weather as we head into the weekend. The time table has sped up with the next system along the coast, as it is set to arrive during the day on Saturday. This time around, temperatures aloft look to be a bit warmer, meaning much more of a wintry mix and freezing rain. Expect icy conditions into Saturday night, potentially putting a damper on some of those Valentine’s dinner plans for the first day of the weekend. This system should be out of here by Valentine’s Day itself, ending the weekend on a drier note. The arctic high pressure across the Northern Plains finally dips down Sunday night into Monday, dropping our temperatures but finally providing some sunshine. Another coastal storm looks poised to impact the area next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday and take it easy out there tonight.

Meteorologist Damon Matson