Winter’s not over yet, and it’s no April Fool’s joke

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, AS CLOUD COVER GRADUALLY INCREASES, TEMPERATURES WILL BE MILD AND HOLD STEADY FROM THE MID-40S TO THE MID-50S. IT WILL BE DRY UNTIL THE RAIN SHOWERS ARRIVE AS WE APPROACH SUNRISE. WEDNESDAY; A SOAKING RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST WITH AREAS EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AND ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR, IN THE 1” – 1.5” RAIN RANGE. RIGHT NOW THINKING IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, IS THAT WIDESPREAD FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED; HOWEVER ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING MAY BECOME AN ISSUE IN TYPICALLY FLOOD PRONE REGIONS. THE RAIN IS A RESULT OF A POTENT COLD FRONT, WHICH WILL PROGRESS THROUGH THE AREA TOMORROW NIGHT, LEADING TO RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE AREA. AS THE COLDER AIR MOVES IN, ANY LINGERING MOISTURE WILL TURN TO SNOW. THE BEST CHANCES FOR THAT OCCURRING ARE IN THE MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS WHICH COULD SEE SOME MINOR ACCUMULATIONS. A FEW WET SNOWFLAKES MAY EVEN MIX IN LATER TOMORROW NIGHT AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, ESPECIALLY TO THE WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE.

THURSDAY, CONDITIONS WILL SLOWLY CLEAR OUT AND IT WILL BE MUCH COLDER WITH HIGHS ONLY REACHING INTO THE 40S FOR MOST AND IT’LL BE QUITE WINDY, WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH LIKELY THROUGH MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON. FRIDAY WILL BE DRYING OUT, BUT STILL COLD WITH MANY PLACES STAYING 10 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL DURING THE AFTERNOON AND SUBFREEZING FRIDAY NIGHT. EASTER WEEKEND LOOKS GREAT, AS SUNNY SKIES WILL BE COMMON, ALONG WITH MILDER TEMPERATURES.

Looking ahead….here’s your hour by hour forecast for Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH SHOWERS BY SUNRISE. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-54 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MORNING MIX, THEN COOLER AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND MILD. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!