Winter turns to spring, and springs straight to summer

A chilly start to the day with temperatures beginning Friday morning in the 30s and 40s. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. as we feel the last bit of winter’s chill. Temperatures will remain close to average over the weekend and into early next week before experiencing temperature whiplash, with highs soaring nearly 20 degrees above the average!

The weekend will be a mixed bag with rain likely Saturday afternoon with a chance of rain continuing into Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. We will have clouds on Sunday with gradual clearing. Temperatures will be in the 60s for Friday and the weekend. Monday will start out sunny with temperatures close to average.

We begin our climb with above average temperatures on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure brings in hot and humid air. Highs will be in the 70s with the nights in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday, however tops that with highs in the 80s! Some may continue to see these temperatures again Thursday before a chance of rain enters the forecast. Hopefully this will help cool temperatures down a bit as we head into the next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy with clouds building. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the 60s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing with temperatures in the 60s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with clouds increasing with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen