Winter makes a brief appearance the next 24 hrs

Get ready to wake up to a cold start to your Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A COLD FRONT HAS PASSED OFF OUR COAST AND USHERED IN A WINTER LIKE FEEL. IN HIGHER MOUNTAIN PEAKS SOME SNOW SHOWERS ARE PROBABLE AS TONIGHT’S TEMPERATURES TAKE A TUMBLE. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO DROP AND STAY IN THE 20S AND 30S AND HAS EVEN UPDATED YESTERDAY’S FREEZE WATCH TO A WARNING IN THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND ACROSS THE BLUE RIDGE. ALONG WITH THE COLD, THE WINDS WILL BE THE OTHER ELEMENT TO THE FORECAST, AS THEY PICK UP THIS EVENING AND STICK AROUND THROUGH THE DAYLIGHT HOURS OF THURSDAY. EXPECT SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS TO RANGE FROM 10-20 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS INTO THE 30 MPH RANGE. WINDS WILL DIMINISH THURSDAY NIGHT AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS NEARBY TO THE SOUTH AND WEST. IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHILLY; HOWEVER; HEADING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. FRIDAY IS LOOKING TO BE A BIT BETTER, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, DAYTIME HIGHS WILL HOVER AROUND 60 DEGREES.

A Freeze Warning replaces yesterday’s Freeze Watch and has been extended into Western Maryland. The Warning starts tonight and carries into 9 am Thursday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Please bring indoor or cover before the chilly air mass impacts the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge. – Scott Sumner

OVER THE WEEKEND ANOTHER FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE IN BRINGING RAIN BY SATURDAY NIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY MORNING, BUT DRY WEATHER IS FORECAST TO START OFF SATURDAY. SUNDAY AFTERNOON THE FRONT WILL BE OFF OUR COAST, THE RAIN WILL HAVE ENDED, BUT IT IS FORECAST TO ONCE AGAIN BE BREEZY WITH SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL HIGHS, IN THE MID-UPPER 60S. ANOTHER ROUND OF SUNSHINE WITH HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US NEXT WEEK ALONG WITH WARMING TEMPERATURES TO 80 DEGREES!

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS, WINDY AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 29-39 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. CHILLY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS WIND AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON AND EVENING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. WARM. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!