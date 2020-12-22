Windy conditions Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph!

A winter storm is impacting the high mountains to the west overnight Monday into Tuesday. The ski resorts could see 4-8 inches of fresh snow by noon Tuesday. The system will clear Tuesday afternoon, leaving the rest of the DVM with blustery conditions and chilly wind chills. Highs slated to be in the 40s and 50s across the District, and Valleys will feel as if they were only into the 30s and 40s as winds gust up to 30 mph.

Wednesday looks nice with sunny skies before the weather changes overnight into Thursday. Christmas Eve, we will see rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s Thursday before a Christmas cold front cools things off for Christmas Day. Some the rain may change to snow. Traffic impacts look minimal, with most of the issues remaining along the Alleghany Front, in the mountains. We here in the District and Valleys should be okay, but we will keep you informed if anything changes.

After Christmas, clouds clear for the weekend, with clouds moving in next week to end 2020.

Here is a look at your 7-day: