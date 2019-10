Windswept rain possible Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL BE APPROACHING THE AREA OVERNIGHT, SO CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND WITH MORE CLOUD COVERAGE, TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE AS CHILLY AS THE LAST FEW EVENINGS. FORECAST LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE LOWER 50S TO THE MID 60S. WEDNESDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT, PLUS A STORM OUT OF THE SOUTHEAST, WILL COMBINE TOGETHER OFF OUR COAST TO BRING US SOME WELCOME RAIN. BOTH SYSTEMS WILL HELP TO BRING A PROLONGED PERIOD OF MODERATE RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. RAIN AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF HALF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, WITH HEAVIER AMOUNTS (1-1.25 INCHES) EXPECTED ALONG THE WESTERN SHORE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. THIS REGION COULD ALSO HEAR SOME ISOLATED RUMBLES OF THUNDER DURING THE AFTERNOON. THE STORM WILL QUICKLY DEPART TO THE NORTHEAST, AND SKIES WILL BEGIN TO CLEAR WEDNESDAY NIGHT. WINDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE BEHIND THE COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE, WITH THE HIGHEST GUSTS AROUND 30-35 MPH! ADDITIONALLY, REMNANT UPSLOPE SHOWERS ARE LIKELY ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. THESE WILL MOSTLY BE RAIN BUT COULD SEE SOME SNOW MIX IN AT THE HIGHEST PEAKS, WHERE SURFACE TEMPERATURES WILL NEAR THE FREEZING MARK.

HEADING INTO THURSDAY, LINGERING CLOUDS WILL BE SEEN, BUT OTHERWISE, THE DAY WILL BE DRY AND BREEZY. ONCE AGAIN, WINDS WILL BE HIGHER THAN NORMAL, MAKING THE DAY FEEL COLDER THAN IT ACTUALLY IS. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S TO NEAR 60 IN THE AFTERNOON, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MID 40S FOR MUCH OF THE AREA, TO LOW TO MID 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS. DUE TO THE CHILL, SOME FROST ADVISORIES AND/OR FREEZE WARNINGS MAY BE WARRANTED IN A FEW SPOTS OVERNIGHT THURSDAY. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN BRING US SUNSHINE AND SEASONABLE CONDITIONS. DAYTIME TEMPS WILL RISE THROUGH THE 60S AND INTO THE LOWER 70S. OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES OVERNIGHT SUNDAY GOING INTO MONDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. LOWS: 49-54. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. RAIN MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES. HIGHS: 52-66.

THURSDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, CHILLY, AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!