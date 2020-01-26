Winds will continue to be breezy for the I-270

Winds will gust up to 20 mph for Monday and Tuesday.

A few clouds will remain with us Monday, but we will see the sun shining. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph through Tuesday. Sunnier skies are to come as we approach midweek.

Temperatures will generally be into the 40’s as afternoon highs this week. Lows will begin out Monday and Tuesday morning in the 30’s, but things change, and we see a bit cooler air on Wednesday morning with lows in the 20’s. 40’s will remain the high temperature, but the next two mornings after Wednesday will continue to be into the 20’s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, giving us that blanket for the overnight into Saturday with lows only in the 30’s. Precipitation for Saturday will start as rain, but it will transition to a little bit of snowfall as temperatures drop into Sunday morning. The system looks light for now, with no significant issues expected. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Expect a mix of clouds with lows falling into the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out to the southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday: Watch for skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy conditions continue with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: A few extra clouds may roll in with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Clouds will continue to increase with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with rain changing over to snow. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen