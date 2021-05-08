Will the rain impact your Mother’s Day plans?

While we saw a good bit of rainfall Saturday morning, showers will become more isolated and scattered in nature by the afternoon. Another chance of rain will come for Mother’s Day, but it will not be a complete washout. We head back to work with a chance of rain early Monday before clearing out to a bit of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

While we do have the chance of rain this afternoon, hopefully, most of it will be spotty in nature. Future tracker has the system more towards the bay, but a slight chance of a stay pop-up will remain on both sides of the Blue Ridge later Saturday.

Temperatures are set to be below the average for this time of year this week, but if we break out into some good, warm sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, more folk may actually rise out of those 60s and back into the 70s, which is closer to normal. Rain will then cool us back off to end the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, especially in the morning. Showers become more spotty during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday: A chance of rain early before clearing out to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: An increased chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen