Will temperatures make it into 80 today?

Plenty of sunshine continues Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High pressure will continue to pump cool air into the region, keeping many of us in the 70s. A few of us in the metro, however, will peak up to 80 degrees.

As we head into Friday, high pressure will push south and return us to southerly flow. Temperatures will turn hot and humid as we go into the weekend. We will have to watch for a thundershower on Saturday. While most of us stay dry, there may be a stray pop-up that may develop into a storm, but most of us will hold off from seeing rain until at least Tuesday of next week.

While areas along the Mason-Dixon and locations off towards the west in those high Alleghany Mountains may be subject to a stray shower over the weekend, as we head into next week as temperatures cool, the chance of precipitation is likely to increase. Our next chance for substantial rainfall across the area will be sometime Tuesday, if not Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an off chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen