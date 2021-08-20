Wet weather looks to return to the I-270 corridor this weekend, but it is far from a washout

Heading into the evening variably cloudy skies will be seen and mainly dry conditions look to prevail. Forecasted low temperatures are looking to stay in the low 70s along and east of I-95, with 60s elsewhere. Tomorrow, uncertainty looms around the track of Henri. If Henri moves a little further east our weekend weather will improve dramatically; however, there is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the storm. Regardless of the track of Henri, some scattered showers are still possible with a system to our west. Whatever showers that do occur, should taper off by overnight with the exception of far northeastern Maryland, where Henri would be closest to the region. Sunday, the system to our west should look to cross the I-95 corridor giving that area the best chance for more wet weather. Next week, the general weather pattern looks to get hotter which in turn will help in bringing about daily afternoon scattered storms

Tonight: Becoming variably cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows range from 67-77.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mountain storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday-Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered to isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a great rest of the day!