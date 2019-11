Wet weather coming to the I270 corridor late Saturday into Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE TONIGHT, BUT IT WILL REMAIN DRY AND COLD WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS DROPPING FROM THE 20S ACROSS MANY LOCATIONS TO THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 30S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BEGIN TO SHIFT AWAY FROM OUR AREA EARLY SATURDAY, WHILE A STORM TRACKS THROUGH THE CENTRAL U.S. WARM AND MOST AIR WELL AHEAD OF THIS STORM SYSTEM WILL OVERRUN THE COLDER SURFACE AIR IN PLACE, RESULTING IN THE POTENTIAL ONSET FOR ICE ACCUMULATION IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, SHENANDOAH VALLEY, AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA. AS THE STORM MOVES EAST AND CLOSER TO OUR REGION, THE LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL DRAG A WARM FRONT NORTH, WARMING UP THE AIR FROM THE GROUND UP AND GIVING US A CHANGEOVER TO JUST PLAIN RAIN GOING INTO SUNDAY.

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT; HOWEVER, FOR PORTIONS OF THE ALLEGHENY AND POTOMAC HIGHLANDS WHEN THE INITIAL MOISTURE ARRIVES. THE STEADY RAIN ON SUNDAY, LOOKS TO TAPER OFF ACROSS MOST AREAS BY LATE AFTERNOON; HOWEVER, FORECAST MODELS HAVE WRAPAROUND MOISTURE BEHIND THE STORM COMING INTO THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT AND INTO MONDAY. A NORTHWEST WIND WILL HELP TO BRING BLUSTERY AND CHILLY CONDITIONS, TO THE REGION WITH TEMPERATURES SUNDAY STAYING IN THE LOW TO MID 40S. AS THE STORM FINALLY MOVES OFFSHORE MONDAY NIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN REGAIN CONTROL OF THE AREA, BRINGING US A RETURN TO DRY WEATHER. OVERALL TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE END OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. LOWS: 24-30. NORTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH A LATE WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF FLURRIES. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!