Weather improves for the I270 corridor beginning Tuesday

Better weather to come for the I270 corridor

GOOD MONDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN RATHER HUMID AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT AND SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS, SOME BEING SEVERE, HAVE POPPED DURING THE COURSE OF THE AFTERNOON. WE RUN THE RISK FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS GOING INTO THE EVENING. SOME OF THESE STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE IN INTENSITY, SO PLEASE REMAIN WEATHER AWARE AND HAVE YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP READY TO GO. FLASH FLOODING CONCERNS ARE IN PLACE FOR A VAST MAJORITY OF THE REGION. WE’LL HAVE TO DEAL WITH SOME LEFTOVER RAIN ON TUESDAY MORNING, BUT THE OVERALL TREND WILL BE A BETTER ONE FOR TOMORROW.

THE BIG HEADLINE FOR THE DAY ON TUESDAY IS IT’LL BE NOTICEABLY COOLER AND LESS HUMID THAN ANYTHING WE’VE EXPERIENCED IN THE LAST 10 DAYS. DESPITE THE CLOUD COVER, IT’LL STILL BE A NICE AFTERNOON ALL THE SAME. SUNSHINE VIA HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE IN AND TAKE OVER FOR THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT WEEK, KEEPING THINGS SEASONABLE, DRY, AND GENERALLY COMFORTABLE AS WELL. THIS AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY MOVE TO THE EAST, ALLOWING WARMER AIR TO MOVE BACK INTO THE REGION BY THE WEEKEND. IT WON’T BE ANYWHERE NEAR AS HOT AS WHAT WE JUST WENT THROUGH, BUT WE’LL AT LEAST CALL IT SEASONABLY WARM. BEYOND A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS HERE AND THERE, MUCH OF THE EXTENDED OUTLOOK IS DRY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. LOWS: 61-71. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: MORNING RAIN WILL GIVE WAY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MAINLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY WARMER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT!