Weak disturbances around, otherwise fairly quiet this weekend

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cool with a few flurries early and more sunshine likely to the south and east late. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 57 (52-60)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 40 (34-42)

Saturday: Sunshine early with increasing clouds and a stray shower possible late. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 60 (56-64), Low: 44 (38-47)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

We were able to catch a bit of sunshine yesterday, especially as you went east out of the mountains. Despite that though, it felt a little cooler out there with temperatures only making it into the upper 50’s and breezy northwest winds around. That same chill is in the air this morning, and we’ve had a few light sprinkles and snow flurries here and there. There won’t be any precipitation past mid-morning, but it’s going to be another cool and blustery one. Expect variable cloud cover with highs in the 50’s this afternoon. Winds will become steady at around 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 30-35 mph, before conditions begin to calm down tonight.

Conditions over the weekend will be fairly quiet, but it will certainly be changing continuously both Saturday and Sunday. Despite the upper-level disturbance that’s been overhead finally leaving the area, small little pieces of energy will drop out of the Great Lakes and cause minor bouts of clouds and rainfall. That being said, Saturday is going to start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out before sunset, especially across Virginia. Spotty showers will then remain in play both Saturday night and Sunday as this weak disturbance crosses the area. Temperatures will very gradually warm back up over the weekend, with lower to middle 60’s expected by Sunday.

Early next week there will be a much more noticeable jump in temperatures out ahead of a more potent mid-week storm system. On Monday, clouds will yet again linger around with weak low pressure still nearby along the Atlantic Coast but highs will be in the upper 60’s. On Tuesday, we should see a little more sunshine and we’ll jump into the lower 70’s. We take a turn back to soggy and cooler conditions Wednesday as that next storm system quickly throws a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic. The good news for those looking for sunshine is that high pressure influences things late next week, giving us plenty of that sunshine.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson