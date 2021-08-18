We won’t see any storms Thursday , but the rain will return heading into Friday

The remnants of “Fred” will continue to track up the Appalachians today, lifting to our north through tonight. As a result, the National Weather Service has put in effect both Flood and Tornado Watches. The atmosphere is ripe with moisture and with some peeks of sunshine; there may be enough instability to spawn strong to severe storms across parts of the area. As mentioned before, some flooding is possible and a spin-up tornado is not out of the question until early evening. After the storms move north, we’ll see mostly to variably cloudy skies and temperatures range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. We get a bit of a break from stormy weather on Thursday morning and afternoon, but some storms may prevail in Northern Virginia heading into the evening hours. This will be because a disturbance will pass between D.C. and Fredericksburg, which will help spark showers and storms along its path. Another disturbance will swing over the region Friday and Friday night, keeping the area under more clouds and scattered showers and storms.

Over the weekend, with Tropical Storm Henri continuing to churn up the western Atlantic seas; the coast will be more susceptible than areas west of I-95, to seeing cloudier skies, showers, and the occasional storm. As a result there is a more promising forecast for those inland cities and towns of seeing a drier weekend, with a touch more sunshine. The humid air that we are currently seeing will continue to end the week and through the weekend and so temperatures will stay steady throughout the next seven days and remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows range from 69-79.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Late isolated thundershowers are possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: Partly cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Have a great rest of the day!