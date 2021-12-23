We will see a warm as we head into the holiday season

Good Thursday! Clouds will start to increase as we head into the evening hours. High pressure will that has kept us dry and mostly clear for the past couple of days will begin to move offshore tonight. This will allow for a much milder night, with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Another weak upper-level distance will pass through our area late tonight. This system has little moisture, so it looks to stay dry, but we could see the increase in cloud cover. But we can not rule out a few light showers across the Allegheny Front. We start Christmas Eve off-dry, but we can see a drizzle as that system moves through our area. Another stronger system will work its way into our area from the north late Friday night; behind the warm front is where we will start to see the warming trend. Temperatures for this weekend will continue to be unseasonably warm, with highs in the 60’s for our Saturday. A cold front will pass through Saturday night, and a few showers are possible. Cloud cover and winds will keep our lows well above average. We will be a bit cooler on Sunday due to a Canadian High moving through the area. Our temperatures for Sunday will still be above average for this time of year. Low pressure will begin to move eastward, passing north of us for late Sunday night early Monday morning, bringing rain and mixed precipitation. However, models are still showing uncertainly.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with southerly winds gusting at 20 mph, lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Dry start, but could see light PM showers with mostly cloudy skies. Light southerly winds with his in the lower to mid 50’s and lows in the low to upper 40’s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS): AM showers, and we could start to see on and off again showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

MONDAY: Possible AM mixture with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

TUESDAY: Dry start but could see PM showers with cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Possible showers with cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers with cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

HAVE A GREAT HOLIDAY!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward