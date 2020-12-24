Watch for creek, stream, and metro flash flooding late Thursday

After seeing a partly sunny day, clouds will move in overnight Wednesday and will remain with us throughout the day on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rains will be likely Thursday afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area as some storms may drop 1-2 inches in a short period of time.

While most of the winds associated with Thursday’s rains will be below severe limits, there is the concern that a few winds may exceed 60 mph, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Be sure to keep your WDVM Wx app handy as these strong winds draw near. Trash cans and unsecured limbs may fall, especially if any icing occurred with the last winter storm. While winds will be an isolated issue for us, areas along the I-95 in Central and Southern Virginia will run into a bit more problems with the strong gusty winds as highs there will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

After the front moves through, temperatures for Friday will be bitterly cold. High temperatures for Friday will come early before seeing temperature plunge late Friday. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and 20s. Some locations in the high mountains west will see temperatures drop into the single digits!