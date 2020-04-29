Warming up on your Wednesday

A Flood Watch is in effect overnight Wednesday through Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain possible. Some may see up to 3.

Clouds will increase along with the temperature today. Highs will rise into the 70’s this afternoon after seeing a partly sunny day with southeasterly winds warming us up and giving us more moisture out ahead of a cold front to pass overnight into Thursday. Anticipate cloudy skies during the late afternoon and evening. Showers could start as early as the afternoon, but will likely during the evening and overnight. Heavy rains come after midnight into Thursday morning.

Expect substantial rainfall for Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday. We expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with this system. Some areas may see up to 3 inches. Rains may lead to creek and river flooding, along with areas that tend to flood. Never cross floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown!

Thursday’s showers will spill over into Friday. Temperatures will go from the upper 60’s Thursday into the lower 60’s Friday. Temperatures will be quick to rebound with sunnier skies for Saturday. We see a mix of clouds Sunday with a shower late. Partly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures Monday with morning showers. Sun Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clouds increasing with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Heavy rain likely after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will gust out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain with a possible rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers leftover with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a morning shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Watching for sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen