Warming up as we end the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! AFTER THE RAIN DEPARTS THE REGION THIS EVENING, PATCHY DENSE FOG IS LIKELY TO FORM OVERNIGHT. THIS WILL PARTICULARLY BE THE CASE ACROSS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF I-95 THAT SAW PLENTY OF RAINFALL TODAY. OVERNIGHT, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO THE MID-50S. THURSDAY IS FORECAST TO BE MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SPRINKLES IN THE LATE AFTERNOON, BUT THE BIGGEST CHANGE WILL BE THE MUCH WARMER TEMPERATURES. FORECAST HIGHS ON THURSDAY WILL BE IN THE LOW 70S FOR MANY AREAS, WHILE THE MID-70S SOUTH OF WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ALONG AREAS OF I-81 WILL BE COMMON. THIS QUIETER PERIOD OF WEATHER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS A STRONG COLD FRONT MOVES IN FROM THE WEST OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. WHILE IT APPEARS SEVERE STORMS WILL BE LACKING WITH THIS FRONT, THE BIG STORY WILL BE THE WINDS. ALREADY A HIGH WIND WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR GARRETT AND INLAND ALLEGANY COUNTIES IN MARYLAND, ALONG WITH WESTERN GRANT AND MINERAL COUNTIES IN WEST VIRGINIA. THIS HIGH WIND WATCH BEGINS THURSDAY NIGHT AND RUNS UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHERE WINDS ARE LIKELY IN THE 35 TO 45 MPH RANGE, PERHAPS LOCALLY HIGHER. WINDS DECREASE IN STRENGTH LATER FRIDAY EVENING, BUT CONDITIONS DO REMAIN BREEZY.

A High Wind Watch has been posted for Garrett and Western Allegany counties in Maryland along with Western Grant and Mineral counties in West Virginia. This is for Thursday night going into Friday afternoon with the passage of a powerful cold front. Sustained winds look to range between 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly around 50-60 mph! – Scott Sumner

SATURDAY SHOULD FEATURE TONS OF SUNSHINE BEFORE THE CLOUDS ROLL BACK INTO THE AREA ON PALM SUNDAY. ONCE AGAIN ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING MORE WET WEATHER. FORECAST MODELS ARE IN DECENT AGREEMENT WITH THE TIMING OF THE FRONT PASSING THROUGH THE REGION LATE SUNDAY MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON, BUT VARY IN REGARD TO

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA. THE TIMING OF THE FRONT WILL BE CRITICAL IN DETERMINING IF THERE ARE ANY THUNDERSTORMS WITH THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, BUT CURRENT THINKING IS THAT IT WILL BE JUST RAIN WITH A LOW RISK FOR STORMS. NEXT WEEK WILL START OUT COOL, RELATIVE TO WHAT THE WEEKEND WILL FEEL LIKE, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE 50’S BY NEXT MONDAY WITH SOME SUNSHINE RETURNING.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE, MIST, AND SHOWERS ARRIVING. LOWS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND VERY WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER FEEL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!