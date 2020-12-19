Warming up as clouds move in

Clouds are moving into the weekend as our next system moves through Sunday. There may be a light mix of rain or snow early, but things will likely turn to rain late morning into the afternoon. While we are not expecting much in the way of wintry weather on Sunday, we may see some light to moderate amounts of snow Tuesday along the Alleghenies’ highest peaks. Moisture from the Great Lakes will determine the amount of snow they will see. The snowfall amounts are to be determined. For the latest winter weather alerts, keep it here!

We have mainly dry days on Monday and Tuesday, except for areas west where they may see some rain change over to snowfall. We also remain dry for midweek before rain showers try to damper our holiday spirit with a bit of rain coming Christmas Eve. The question of the week is, are we going to see rainfall for Thursday turn into snow on Christmas Day?

While there is a chance of a switch over from rain to snow on Christmas, I would not get your hopes too high. The amounts will depend on if temperatures this week trend higher or lower this week. The timing of the cold air will tell a better tale of what we will see at Christmas. While there may be a chance of a white Christmas, I would not get my hopes up yet. Soggy rains may keep any of the white stuff from sticking. We will have to wait and see.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: