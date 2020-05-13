Warming trend begins Wednesday, continuing the rest of the week

Wednesday: Some clouds in the early AM, otherwise mostly sunny. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 67 (62-71)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds late, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: E 3-5 mph, Low: 45 (39-49)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 66 (63-69), Low: 59 (54-62)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s and lows will be in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s and lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s and lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s and lows will be in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and lows will be in the lower to middle 50’s.

All things considered, we had a nice enough Tuesday, especially once the clouds finally broke up a bit in the afternoon and we briefly jumped into the lower 60’s. Mother Nature is still not letting us have too much of a good thing just yet though, as chilly 30’s and 40’s have returned this morning. A Frost Advisory is in place again until 9 AM, but once the sun comes up temperatures will climb back up quickly. With high pressure overhead, mostly sunny conditions with light winds are expected today, allowing us to finally warm up into the middle and upper 60’s.

Clouds slowly start returning tonight, as a low approaches the Great Lakes. The warm front from this system arrives on Thursday, though the bulk of the precipitation and forcing avoids us to the north. We’ll still see isolated showers at times and a fair amount of clouds, but otherwise tomorrow will have plenty of dry time as we head into the upper 70’s.

This system basically stalls out across the eastern Great Lakes and leads to a stalled boundary that will be the focus of plenty of rainfall into the weekend. Thankfully enough we’ll be south of this on Friday, so though we could still see scattered showers and storms at times, sunshine is likely through the day, and daytime temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees while overnight we’ll stay in the 50’s and 60’s.

Latest trends show a Canadian high, along with a low off of the East Coast, will help push the stalled boundary our way on Saturday. This is likely to push through the northern half of the viewing area before stalling again. This will create a sharp temperature gradient, with 60’s and 70’s for Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, and West Virginia, while Virginia and southern Maryland will still be in the 80’s.

Either way, scattered showers and storms continue into Sunday before a second low from the west pushes everything out of here. Rain chances wrap up on Monday morning, and we cool down slightly into next week, though we should still be right near average for mid-May.

