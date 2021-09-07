Warm through mid-week, very comfortable again by Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds late. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 85 (82-89)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 65 (62-67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-90), Low: 63 (59-66)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Labor Day weekend ended in style across the viewing area with an absolutely gorgeous day. Even though just about everyone will be getting back into their typical weekly routines after the long weekend, Mother Nature is going to keep the good times rolling. High pressure continues to be overhead, eventually sliding east later today. This will create another mostly sunny day with fairly warm temperatures by the afternoon, spread throughout the 80’s. We’ll start noticing a little more humidity and a few more clouds with southerly winds kicking in, but we stay quiet straight into Wednesday.

Tomorrow looks to be the one and only active day in the forecast the rest of the week. A shortwave and cold front will be swinging across the Midwest and Great Lakes, arriving by late in the afternoon. Ahead of these features, temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s for a very warm setup. Isolated showers and storms will spark up in this primed environment near the end of the day. Given the available energy and nearby front, it’s not out of the question that a few storms could turn strong with heavy rain and gusty winds before the sun sets. The good news is that the bulk of any rain and storms will take place shortly after sunset into early Wednesday night.

The front and any rain will clear the area Thursday morning, leaving a few leftover clouds and cooler, more comfortable conditions in its wake. A massive Canadian high pressure center will then influence our conditions to end the week, keeping us in the 70’s during the day and nice and cool 50’s at night with plenty of sunshine. This high shifts east over the weekend, but the general setup continues to remain quiet with no low pressure centers coming nearby as temperatures warm back up some. There will be a storm system over Canada Sunday into next Monday, but other than a few extra clouds we won’t see much.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson