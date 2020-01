Warm at first, then winter’s chill arrives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND A PERSISTENT GREY SKY HAVE BEEN THE WEATHER THEME FOR THE DAY, AS A COMPLEX STORM SYSTEM IMPACTS THE EAST COAST. TONIGHT, ADDITIONAL WIDESPREAD RAIN LOOKS TO IMPACT THE AREA, BRINGING RAIN TOTALS, IN SOME SPOTS, TO AROUND 1”. CERTAINLY, YOU’LL WANT TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA HANDY AS YOU HEAD OUTSIDE THIS EVENING. SATURDAY MORNING WE’LL LIKELY SEE THE RAIN COMING TO AN END AS TEMPERATURES STAY MILD, APPROACHING 60, BUT A FINAL PUSH OF RAIN MOVES IN DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON/EVENING AS A COLD FRONT FINALLY SWEEPS ACROSS THE REGION. AS THIS HAPPENS, WINDS WILL PICK UP AS THE FRONT PASSES OFF THE COAST, AND IN THE MOUNTAINS THE WIND WILL ALSO PROMOTE SOME UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS, WITH LIMITED ACCUMULATIONS TO AN INCH OR TWO ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. AS UPSLOPE FLOW WANES ON SUNDAY, SNOW SHOWERS SHOULD END AND IT SHOULD BE A MORE SEASONABLE DAY, THOUGH BRISK AND CHILLY BY COMPARISON TO SATURDAY.

WE START OFF THE FIRST FULL WEEK OF 2020 ON A DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY NOTE BEFORE ANOTHER STORM QUICKLY MOVES THROUGH THE AREA ON TUESDAY. WITH MODERATELY COLD AIR IN PLACE, SNOW SHOWERS LOOK LIKELY FOR THE AREA. THIS SYSTEM WILL BE SHORT-LIVED; HOWEVER, AND BY WEDNESDAY SOME SUNSHINE WILL HAVE RETURNED TO THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE COLDEST ON WEDNESDAY DURING THIS 7-DAY PERIOD, WITH HIGHS ONLY MAKING IT TO THE MID AND UPPER 30S! HIGH PRESSURE MAKES A BRIEF RETURN ON THURSDAY, AHEAD OF THE NEXT APPROACHING STORM FOR NEXT FRIDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: OVERCAST WITH RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. MORNING SNOW SHOWERS FOR THE BLUE RIDGE. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND VERY COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE GIVES WAY TO CLOUDS AND RAIN SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!