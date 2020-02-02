Warm and sunny for your Monday

Temperatures warmed on up as the sun came out and shined across the region on Sunday. Highs got into the 50’s today, but we are looking to see 60’s and maybe a 70 Monday. 70’s will be well to the south of I-66 along I-95 towards Fredericksburg if not a bit further. Moisture will pump in and will bring us some showers Tuesday.

A few showers on Tuesday will turn to a bit more rainfall on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, heavy rains at times. It looks like the rain on Thursday and Friday will be another good soaker! We will have to watch temperatures Thursday into Friday. We may see a slight mixing of precipitation back in the high mountains west. Stay tuned for that!

Clouds will try to break Saturday with a possible flurry or two, but clouds come back into the region on Sunday. High temperatures return into the low to mid 40’s Friday through the weekend. We look to see at least a good inch of rain this week. A few locations may see up to 2 inches. Be sure to get the rain gear out!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60’s! Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Watch for a few showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Wednesday: Highs will only reach into the low to mid 50’s with a good bit of showers heading in.

Thursday: Overcast skies with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Rain showers likely with a possible mixing of precipitation in the high mountains to the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Broken clouds with a chance of a flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: A few more clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen