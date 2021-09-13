Warm and humid weather stick around the I270 corridor for Tuesday

Tonight, like last night, will be humid and mostly clear. Forecasted overnight lows look to range from the lower 60s to the mid-70s. Tuesday, we’re going to see very similar weather conditions as high pressure remains offshore. A storm system will pass through the Great Lakes and continue to push plenty of heat and humidity our way, but it looks to be another warm and dry day. Isolated showers and storms are likely to spark up Wednesday afternoon, especially the more north and west you go. This same threat for isolated rainfall sticks around Thursday with a bit of a backdoor cold front moving in. Overall though, the chance for any significant rain looks limited both days with high pressure continuing to hold strong and just gradually shifting around nearby. Warmth and humidity are going to hold strong as well, as we only drop down into the middle 80’s near the end of the week. We’ll be watching how the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas and a potential low off the Carolinas develops toward the upcoming weekend, but for now expect quiet conditions as high pressure will build into the region bringing drier air and tranquil temperatures our way.

Tonight: Starry skies and mild/muggy. Lows range from 62-75 degrees.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy; hazy skies. Highs around 90- degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with spot showers. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Weekend: Partly cloudy with a few spot showers. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!