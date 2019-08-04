Waiting for our next chance for rain

The next best chance is associated with a cold front for the middle of next week.

We have seen a calm weather pattern across the region today beyond a few pop-up thundershowers. Unfortunately, not all of us will see rain which kept our temperatures up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. There will be an off chance of precipitation as the stationary boundary remains south. Beyond a mix of clouds, plan for hot and muggy air with variable clouds.

As we begin the workweek, a pop-up thundershower is possible as a coastal low passes to our south and out to sea. A better chance of precipitation will be on Wednesday or Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered storms are possible, but it will mainly draw to a slightly less muggy end to the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures will follow the passing of the cold front. Upper 80’s and 90’s will generally fall into the low to middle 80’s. Skies will try to clear out on Friday and Saturday. Mainly dry conditions to follow behind the cold front to pass Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a few areas dropping only into the 70’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: there will be a lesser chance of showers with partly sunny skies. Most of us will continue to be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some going up into the 90’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10.

Monday: Watch for partly sunny skies and an off chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Beyond a summer’s time chance for a popup shower, conditions will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few going into the 90’s.

Wednesday: Standby for partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few going into the 90’s.

Thursday: Prepare for partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few getting into the 90’s.

Friday: Expect drier conditions and partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Get ready for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen