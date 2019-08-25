Valley and mountain fog possible early Monday for the I-270 region

There will be a chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few clouds will be possible as we head overnight. Skies will be partly clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance of fog in only a few spots. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s with areas in the low 60’s.

Clouds will continue to build for Monday as a trough draws near. More clouds will come in over Monday night with a slight chance of showers late into Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, mainly for those who are out west. An opportunity for showers then lingers into the day Tuesday. Showers will be spotty. A few areas may not see precipitation.

A slightly better chance of heavier showers Wednesday as the front begins to move through the area. Temperatures will be into the 80’s. A few areas could see heavy rainfall — we, in general, will see about a quarter to a half-inch of rain over the two days. A few areas could see a bit more, but some of us will get the shorthand of the stick.

Things will try to clear out as we head into Thursday. Temperatures, in general, will remain in the 80’s with slightly less humidity. Friday with lower relative dewpoints and sunny skies, temperatures could reach into the middle 80’s if not a bit higher for some to the southeast. Clouds will return Sunday with an association with our next weather pattern to come the following week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few in lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Clouds will increase through Monday with a slight chance of showers late into the overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with some going into the low 80’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing with highs in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Watch for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Clouds to continue building over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen