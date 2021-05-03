Unsettled pattern gives us daily rain chances through Wednesday

Monday: Cloudy with AM showers, then additional PM showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 75 (72-79)

Monday night: Cloudy with lingering showers early. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 64 (61-67)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with dry AM conditions, then isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 86 (84-89), Low: 65 (63-67)

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

What an absolutely beautiful weekend we had, especially on Saturday with the sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Yesterday was noticeably warmer, and that’s one trend we’ll stick with through mid-week as conditions turn unsettled. A large upper-level trough is situated over the eastern half of the country, and a warm front at the surface is approaching from the south. Light rain showers are beginning to overspread the area and they will continue through the morning. We could have a brief couple hour lull, but then the main shortwave responsible for this unsettled weather will pass by this afternoon. This will touch off numerous showers and storms straight into tonight. A few of these could have heavier rain, but given how dry it’s been we should be fine as long as one storm doesn’t sit over the same area too long.

Tuesday will start out dry and stay that way until the mid-afternoon. During that time, temperatures will shoot up close to record readings, with an old friend making its presence felt: humidity. Under this very summer-like setup, there should be enough forcing to pop up isolated showers and storms late in the day, lingering into Tuesday night. Finally, the main wave of low pressure along with a cold front will swing from west to east on Wednesday. Yet again, we’ll have a pretty decent spread of showers and storms across the area until the front passes by. It will also stay warm, in the 70’s, with a sharp temperature drop down into the 40’s behind the front Wednesday night.

After three days of rain, humidity, and warmth, Thursday is going to have some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. As the upper level trough lingers nearby, low pressure is likely to develop along the coast on Friday. How much rain we see from this system is a matter of timing and location, but at the very least we’ll at least see some sprinkles, with lots of clouds and fairly cool conditions to end the week. In what is going to be a fairly rare occurrence this week, Saturday will be dry for the entire day to start the weekend. Sunday is still a question mark, but it does look like another area of low pressure will be arriving from the Midwest, so isolated showers are likely to end next weekend.

Have a great Monday and keep the rain gear ready to go!

Meteorologist Damon Matson