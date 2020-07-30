Unsettled pattern brings rain chances tonight and through the weekend

Thursday: Some sun this AM, otherwise increasing clouds throughout the day, with showers holding off until sunset. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 92 (88-95)

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and areas of fog. Winds: Light N, Low: 71 (66-73)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a storm. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 84 (78-87), Low: 68 (65-70)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

If you were a fan of the drier days of late, hopefully you enjoyed yesterday because the upcoming week is going to be fairly unsettled. We did find the sweet spot with lots of sun, some warmth, but not terrible humidity yesterday. This morning, high clouds are already starting to stream in from the west thanks to a weak low that is sliding along the stalled boundary to our south. We’ll have some sunshine through the morning that will warm us up into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, but otherwise it’ll turn cloudy by day’s end. Showers will likely hold off until sunset, but overnight it looks like we’ll see widespread showers, the type of rainfall our drier locations have been craving.

These showers continue into the day Friday, though they do become more scattered. Given that winds are likely to remain out of the northeast tomorrow; this sets us up with plenty of clouds and slightly cooler conditions. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 80’s, and it looks like this cloudy and unsettled pattern continues into Saturday as another weak low tracks through along the stalled boundary. This is a good chance for our area, especially the driest areas, to receive some beneficial rainfall that’s not in the form of strong downpours from storms that could cause flash flooding.

Going toward the end of the weekend, the stalled boundary washes out, and we end up between the influence of the high pressure over the Atlantic and a trough to the northwest. Very moist southerly flow will kick in, bumping up dewpoints quite a bit, making it feel almost tropical. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day from Sunday through Tuesday as a result, and we generally stay warm, but don’t escape the 80’s with so many clouds and storms around. Tropical Storm Isaias, which was named last night, could track nearby early next week, pushing additional tropical moisture and rainfall our way as well Monday-Tuesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty and this bears watching, but either way it’s going to be an unsettled next week.

Meteorologist Damon Matson