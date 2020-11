Umbrellas will once again be needed this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, SOME AREAS MAY RECEIVE SOME PATCHY FOG AND OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO AROUND 60 DEGREES. ON TUESDAY AND INTO TUESDAY NIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US, KEEPING US DRY, BUT AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO OUR DIRECTION, MORE CLOUDS WILL BE SEEN, FOLLOWED BY SHOWERS. HIGHS TUESDAY MAY NOT BE QUITE AS WARM AS TODAY, DUE TO FOG LINGERING AROUND A LITTLE LONGER IN THE MORNING, THOUGH STILL REACHING THE LOWER 70S. SOME BANDS OF MODERATE RAIN AND EVEN SOME EMBEDDED THUNDER IS POSSIBLE, AS WE HEAD THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. NEAR AND EAST OF I-95, MOST OF THIS RAIN WILL BE LATER IN THE DAY AND DURING WEDNESDAY NIGHT, WHILE IT WILL ARRIVE EARLIER FURTHER WEST. THE POTENTIAL OF ONE INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE, WITH SOME ISOLATED FLOODING POTENTIAL. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL MOVES OUT ON THURSDAY BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE LEADS US TO A NICE START TO THE WEEKEND. RAIN CHANCES; HOWEVER; MAKE A RETURN ON SUNDAY. CURRENTLY, IT IS TOO FAR OUT FOR ANY EXACT TIMING/LOCATION OF SUNDAY SHOWERS, AS MODEL GUIDANCE IS PRETTY SPREAD APART.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 46-60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY SKIES WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH SOME LATE CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

MONDAY: MOUNTAIN SHOWERS; OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!