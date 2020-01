Umbrellas needed for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! HIGH PRESSURE SLOWLY MOVING OFFSHORE AND CLOUDS ARE MOVING UP INTO THE AREA TONIGHT. EVEN WITH CLOUDS MOVING IN OVERNIGHT, NIGHTTIME TEMPERATURES WILL DIP DOWN TO NEAR FREEZING AND WINDS WILL REMAIN LIGHT AND VARIABLE INTO TOMORROW MORNING.

MOST AREAS WILL REMAIN DRY THIS EVENING, BUT IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS FOLKS COULD SEE SOME PATCHY FREEZING FOG/DRIZZLE DURING THE PRE-DAWN HOURS TOMORROW, WHICH MAY RESULT IN SOME PATCHY SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED SURFACES, SO PLEASE USE CAUTION HEADING OUT TO WORK EARLY FRIDAY. AS THE MORNING WEARS ON, TEMPS WILL MODERATE SO THAT WHEN THE PRECIPITATION BEGINS TO FALL AROUND MIDDAY, IT WILL BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN. FRIDAY NIGHT RAIN WILL INCREASE, WITH A POTENTIAL OF AROUND 1-2 INCHES MAINLY ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. ELSEWHERE, TOTAL RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE NEAR 1 INCH. RAIN WILL BEGIN TO TAPER OFF FROM

WEST TO EAST SATURDAY MORNING, BEFORE ENDING ACROSS THE BELTWAY BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PARTIAL CLEARING ENSUES INTO SATURDAY NIGHT AS THE LOW EXITS THE REGION, BUT BEHIND THE SYSTEM STRONG WESTERLY WINDS AND COLDER AIR ALOFT WILL INDUCE UPSLOPE SNOW ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT INTO SUNDAY.

UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS, FOR THE SPINE OF THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS AND ALLEGHENY FRONT, LOOK TO CONTINUE SUNDAY AND MONDAY. BY TUESDAY, THERE COULD BE AN ISOLATED SNOW FLURRY OR TWO, BUT MOST AREAS WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. THE DRY WEATHER AND NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL THEN CONTINUE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS AROUND 20 DEGREES. LIGHT WIND.

FRIDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS NEAR NOON. HIGHS IN LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY IN THE MORNING, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS FROM THE MID-30S TO MID-40S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING IN THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!