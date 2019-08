Typical August weather starts the week, better for this weekend

A warm and muggy night is in store for the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TODAY AND FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL STAY HIGH OVER THE AREA, MAKING IT FEEL LIKE A TYPICAL AUGUST MONTH. AFTER SUNSET, ANY STORMS THAT BLOOMED DURING THE AFTERNOON, WILL WANE AND WE’LL HAVE ANOTHER UNCOMFORTABLY WARM NIGHT ON THE WAY, WITH LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S.

A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY ADVANCE IN OUR DIRECTION, BUT UNTIL IT PASSES SOUTH OF THE AREA, WHICH LOOKS TO HAPPEN BY LATE THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY, WE’LL KEEP THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY AROUND. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL ALSO BE AROUND, ONCE AGAIN POSSIBLY BECOME SEVERE AT TIMES, WITH GUSTY WINDS AND POTENTIAL FLOODING. THE FEVER BREAKS LATE IN THE WEEK WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT. A FEW MORE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE BY THEN, BUT CHANCES BACK OFF BY THE END OF THE WORK WEEK. A FEW SHOWERS AND MAYBE A STORM ARE POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY, BUT THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING LESS HUMID AND DRIER. SOME OF THE LATEST LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS STILL HAVE CLOUDS AND SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA SATURDAY MORNING, BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE TAKES OVER, SO SUNDAY IS FAR THE BETTER OF THE UPCOMING WEEKEND FOR THE ENTIRE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS: 69-75. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. SOME STORMS COULD BE SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, PLEASANTLY DRY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MIDDLE 80S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!