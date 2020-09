Tuesday is shaping up to be another cooler than normal day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A CLOUDY DAY WITH SHOWERS AND HEAVY RAIN FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. THE SHOWERS WILL START TO WIND DOWN OVERNIGHT AND TEMPS WILL LOOK TO HOLD IN THE 60S TO LOWER 70S IN THE BELTWAY. TUESDAY CLOUDS WILL LIKELY PERSIST MOST OF THE DAY, THOUGH A FEW BREAKS COULD EXIST ACROSS SOUTHERN AREAS. AS A RESULT, SOME LIGHT SHOWERS OR DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE WITH THE WEAK ASCENT. CLOUDS WILL LIKELY HOLD HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 70S. BY MIDWEEK AND THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK MORE SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN AND ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE BACK IN THE PICTURE. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL ALSO CREEP UP CLOSER TO NORMAL AND IN THE 80S.

BY FRIDAY NIGHT, ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA BRINGING AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM TO THE REGION. ONCE THE FRONT SAGS SOUTH, THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY WEEKEND WILL BE LOOKING IMPROVED WITH MORE SUNSHINE AND LITTLE TO NO STORMS. THE BEST CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE NEXT MONDAY, ON LABOR DAY.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND/OR STORMS, OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MUGGY. LOWS RANGE FROM 70-80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!