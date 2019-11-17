Trying to warm up closer to average

Monday will still be below average, but returning to average mid to late week.

Cloudy skies as we head into your workweek. Monday will come with highs in the mid to upper 40’s with a few areas down to the south and east getting closer to that half-century point. We may see drizzle late in the day, but most of us will stay cloudy and dry.

We may see a slight break in the clouds on Tuesday, but sunnier skies will not return until Wednesday. Temperatures from there will rise into the low to mid 50’s. Wednesday and Thursday will have sun and clouds, but clouds will increase as we go from Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front approaches our area on Friday, giving us some rain, but that cold air will filter into the region Friday night into Saturday. Any moisture left in the higher mountains may see a few flurries, but most of us will see about a quarter of an inch of rain on Friday. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the north at 3-7 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of drizzle late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s with a few in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Plan on seeing mostly cloudy skies with an early morning sprinkle. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Broken clouds with highs warming up into the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with clouds building into Friday. A sprinkle may come late before showers arrive on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: There will be mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s, but temperatures will generally fall Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Saturday: Broken skies after a chilly start to Saturday, but temperatures will only warm-up into the mid to upper 40’.

Sunday: Watch to see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen