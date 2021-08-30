Tropical rainfall impacts the area through mid-week

Monday: Partly cloudy and muggy with scattered PM showers and storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 90 (87-94)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers early and areas of fog possible late. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 71 (68-74)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms, more rain is likely near the end of the day. Winds: Light N, High: 84 (80-87), Low: 69 (66-72)

Wednesday: Cloudy with heavy rain and storms, flash flooding and gusty winds are likely. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

This weekend’s weather was certainly a little more active than what we’ve seen recently, as multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms rolled through, especially on Saturday. We had another round of rain last evening, so patchy areas of fog are around this morning. There will be gradual clearing, with another warm and muggy day on tap. A stalled front over the Ohio River Valley will bounce back this direction as a cold front today, helping to spark yet another round of storms. The peak of any activity will take place from the mid-afternoon until sunset, and a few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall are not out of the question. We’ll quiet down with another chance of patchy fog tonight.

Of bigger concern for our area later this week is Tropical Storm Ida. The Gulf Coast was slammed by this storm yesterday, and it has rapidly weakened since moving inland overnight. Even still, Ida is going to track right overhead late Tuesday into Wednesday, and still be bringing along heavy rainfall and some stronger embedded storms. To heighten the concern, a cold front will be draped overhead as well, helping to amplify Ida’s rain. Clouds will increase during the day Tuesday, but it looks like any precipitation will hold off until Tuesday night.

From there, consistently steady, likely heavy rain, will continue on Wednesday. The heaviest rain will take place across locations more north and west, especially the highest elevations of WV, MD, and PA. Rainfall amounts will likely reach 2-4”, and localized amounts up to 5-6” are not out of the question. This is why flash flooding is a major concern, especially near smaller streams and creeks. Depending on the exact track of Ida’s remnants, stronger storms capable of damaging winds and a few tornados will be possible south of the storm’s track. So, it’s no doubt going to be an extremely busy middle of the week with the threat for flooding and strong storms, but we’re looking up as the week ends. Canadian high pressure will settle in for the upcoming weekend, greatly dropping humidity and giving us extremely comfortable highs in the 70’s and cooler overnights with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s.

Have a great start to the week and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson