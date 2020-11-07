Tropical moisture to come late week into next weekend

A chilly start this morning after a cold front clipped the region overnight. We were clear enough and caught the tail end of a front, which caused it to be a bit more chilly this morning than expected.

Sunny skies are in store for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a perfect afternoon to rake the leaves fallen from the trees. A little winter preparation may not hurt things either. It may, however, be a bit early, though, to begin putting up Christmas lights, for it isn’t even the day after Thanksgiving yet.

After midweek, temperatures will return to the average for this time of year, but that will only be due to the 1-2 inches of rain that we will see on Wednesday. After the cold front passes, a tropical system will move in behind it. This may give us additional rainfall late Friday into next weekend.

Sunday will be sunny, while Monday will bring partly cloudy skies. Rain is set to come late Tuesday night. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest check of your local weather.

Here is a look at your 7-day: