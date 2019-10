Tricky temps for Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY WILL EASILY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE WEEK AND LIKELY THE MONTH AS WELL, AS A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD AND STRENGTHEN, SENDING ABNORMALLY WARM WEATHER OUR WAY. RECORD HIGHS TODAY WILL LIKELY BE BROKEN WITH ROOM TO SPARE, AS HIGHS CLIMB INTO THE LOW AND EVEN MID-90S. HAGERSTOWN’S RECORD HIGH TODAY IS 89 DEGREES, WHILE THE ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH FOR OCTOBER IS 95. WE’LL LIKELY BREAK THE FORMER RECORD, WHILE THE LATTER MAY BE CHALLENGED AT BARE MINIMUM. A WEST WIND WILL HELP THE WARMING PROCESS THIS AFTERNOON, WITH THE NEGATIVE BEING A FEW MID-LEVEL CLOUDS NOTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA. TONIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE PUSHING A FRONT SOUTH, IN BACKDOOR FASHION, HELPING TO POSSIBLY BRING ABOUT A FEW SHOWERS TO THE AREA, YET TEMPERATURES SHOULD STILL BE MILD WITH LOWS IN THE 60S TO AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY, WITH A WAFFLING FRONT ACROSS THE REGION, TEMPERATURES WILL BE TRICKY TO PINPOINT AS HIGHS WILL REMAIN IN THE 70S NORTH OF THE FRONT AND NEAR 90 SOUTH OF THE FRONT. THURSDAY NIGHT, THE MAIN FRONTAL PUSH WILL ARRIVE FROM THE WEST, AS THE LOW TRACKS TOWARD NEW ENGLAND. SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY TO FORM ALONG THE FRONT TO OUR NORTHWEST DURING THE HEAT OF THE DAY, AND SOME OF THESE MAY CROSS THE AREA DURING THE FIRST HALF OF THE NIGHT. THE BEST CHANCE OF SHOWERS/STORMS WILL BE NEAR THE PENNSYLVANIA BORDER AND IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS. LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

FRIDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE NORTHEAST, BRINGING US A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE, ALTHOUGH THE COOLEST OF AIR, WILL TAKE A WHILE TO ARRIVE. AS A RESULT, EXPECT HIGH TEMPERATURES CLOSER TO NORMAL AND IN THE 70S FOR MOST LOCALS. IT WILL ALSO BE BREEZY ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BUT THE WINDS WILL SUBSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT AND IT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY COOLER THAN RECENT DAYS. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 40S TO AROUND 50, WITH 30S EVEN POSSIBLE IN SOME TYPICALLY COLDER SPOTS. THE WEEKEND WILL START OFF COOL, BUT WE’LL MODERATE A BIT BY SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, WHILE WE ALSO BRING IN THE CHANCE FOR SOME MUCH-NEEDED RAIN DURING THIS TIME.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 65-70. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FRIDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING AND COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!