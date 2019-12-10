Transition to snow late Tuesday

The forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow in Frederick County, but 2-4 in those higher elevations.

Once again, we will see another day of showers, but today is the day the cold front pushes through. As it does, there will begin the process of changing some of the rain to snow. This transition will occur this afternoon and this evening. The highest mountains will see the change over first during the afternoon, while the valley will see a change over after supper. Later tonight, the metro area may even see a brief switchover before the entire system moves out Wednesday morning.

Snowfall, if any, will be light in general. Snowfall accumulation will be along the highest peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains. There is even some suggestion that areas on the Virginia, West Virginia line may see this same amount of precipitation, especially along the high ridges of Hardy and Shenandoah Counties. These higher elevations could see 2-4 inches of snowfall. Most of the snow in the higher elevations will mainly stick to grassy surfaces, but I cannot rule out a slippery spot on those steep mountain roads.

For us in the valley and areas just outside the metro, we could see potentially 1-2 inches of snowfall. This light snowfall may not cause too many headaches, but precautions must be in place, especially if roadways fall below freezing. Excess water on the roads could even pose the risk of hydroplaning.

Clouds will gradually clear on Wednesday, and we look forward to a bitterly cold but sunny Thursday. Clouds will increase on Friday with a chance for rain to come late into the night and Saturday. Temperatures will warm for Saturday but return to average Sunday after the associated front passes.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s, but temperatures will generally fall after lunch. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Rain may change to snow overnight. Lows will fall to near low to mid 30’s. Light accumulations on grassy surfaces possible. Watch for slick spots, especially in areas at or below the freezing point. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gust up to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Watch for morning snowfall before gradual clearing. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Clear skies but cold temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower coming late. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Showers likely throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Looking at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen